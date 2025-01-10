Interblock to develop products in S.Korea with Kangwon Land

Electronic table game (ETG) supplier Interblock Gaming says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Korean casino firm Kangwon Land Inc and the Korea Minting and Security Printing Corp (KOMSCO).

“This strategic partnership focuses on the joint development of innovative casino game cards and electronic shoes designed to enhance gaming operations and expand the reach of South Korea’s gaming industry on a global scale,” said a Friday press release.

Kangwon Land Inc is the operator of Kangwon Land, a leisure complex with the only South Korean casino open to locals.

The agreement’s signing ceremony (pictured) took place in December. The collaboration “represents a milestone in the localisation and technological advancement of casino gaming equipment,” stated Friday’s update.

The announcement said the collaboration would “combine the expertise of the three organisations to produce casino game cards” and electronic shoes “capable of recognising unique card identifiers”.

The aim was to “improve game security, prevent dealer errors, and mitigate fraud, ensuring a more seamless and trustworthy gaming experience for casinos worldwide,” observed Interblock.

According to the release, Interblock will lead the development and marketing of the electronic shoe.

Kangwon Land will oversee the assembly and production of the electronic shoe hardware, while KOMSCO “will develop and manufacture the high-quality casino game cards,” it added.

The products will be integrated into Kangwon Land’s operations and distributed to domestic and international markets, said the announcement.

Kangwon Land Inc is said to use approximately 660,000 decks of cards each year, highlighting the “opportunity to reduce costs, prevent the outflow of foreign currency, and generate revenue through exports,” said the update.

The release cited John Connelly, global chief executive of Interblock, as saying: “This partnership marks an exciting opportunity to bring innovative solutions to the global casino market.”

He added: “By combining our technological capabilities with the expertise of Kangwon Land and KOMSCO, we are confident in our ability to deliver products that set new standards for security, efficiency, and reliability in the gaming industry.”