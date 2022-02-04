IPG Int hires Philippines-based senior sales executive

Feb 04, 2022 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
IPG International, an Australia-based seller and operator of electronic gaming products in the Asia-Pacific region, says it has appointed Philippines-based Chris Beltran as senior sales executive.
His new employer says Mr Beltran has more than 25 years of experience in casino management and is a specialist in casino sales.
IPG International also has a presence in regional markets including Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, according to its corporate website.
Mr Beltran would bring a “wealth of knowledge and experience” that would help the group expand its work in Oceania, said Iain Fairgrieve, president of operations for IPG International, as cited in a Wednesday press release.
The firm describes itself as a multi-product distributor, with a focus on table games, slot machine and electronic gaming machine sales, and operations.
Dec 27, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022Grand Korea Leisure Co Ltd (GKL), an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, saw its January casino revenue fall 4.1 percent compared to December. Such revenue was just under KRW9.72...
(Click here for more)
35,000
Total number of visitor arrivals to Macau on the first three days of the Chinese New Year