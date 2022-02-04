 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

IPG Int hires Philippines-based senior sales executive

Feb 04, 2022  

IPG International, an Australia-based seller and operator of electronic gaming products in the Asia-Pacific region, says it has appointed Philippines-based Chris Beltran as senior sales executive.

His new employer says Mr Beltran has more than 25 years of experience in casino management and is a specialist in casino sales.

IPG International also has a presence in regional markets including Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, according to its corporate website.

Mr Beltran would bring a “wealth of knowledge and experience” that would help the group expand its work in Oceania, said Iain Fairgrieve, president of operations for IPG International, as cited in a Wednesday press release.

The firm describes itself as a multi-product distributor, with a focus on table games, slot machine and electronic gaming machine sales, and operations.

