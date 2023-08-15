IPG International distributing SitNCharge products in SE Asia

 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

IPG International, an operator and distributor of gaming equipment across the Asia-Pacific region, says it is now acting as a distributor for products of Las Vegas, Nevada-based SitNCharge LLC.

The latter firm was founded in 2013, and provides cell phone charging systems for use by customers at casinos, bars, and other public venues.

Its products include the new SitNCharge SmartPuckII charger (pictured), said to feature USB-A and USB-C charging ports, described as “ideal for all table games and bar installs”.

That product’s barrel lock cylinders can be retrofitted to slot cabinets or inserted into holes drilled in walls or bars, according to company materials.

Under the arrangement with Australia-based IPG International, SitNCharge phone charging products for casinos are “now available in Southeast Asia,” said a joint press release.

IPG International’s management team includes casino industry veteran Kevin Scorgie.

