Jackpot Digital poker eyes Asia markets via Jade Ent

Jackpot Digital Inc, a Canada-based maker of “electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables”, says it has a distribution agreement with Philippines-based Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc, to help Jackpot Digital “enter the Asian marketplace”.

Jake Kalpakian, president of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Jackpot Digital was cited as saying in a Tuesday press release: “We are very excited to be working with Jade Group, an established gaming machine distributor based in Asia.”

He added: “The collaboration marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy and our first formal distribution agreement to enter the Asian marketplace.”

The partnership is aimed at accelerating sales and deployment of Jackpot Digital’s “Jackpot Blitz” (pictured) electronic multiplayer dealerless poker machines into casinos throughout Asia, according to the announcement.

“We expect this partnership will open new markets for us throughout Asia,” said Mr Kalpakian.

Joe Pisano, Jade Entertainment’s chief executive, was cited as saying: “By joining forces with Jackpot Digital, we are poised to unlock new opportunities in new markets especially India, Sri Lanka and Nepal where poker is classified as a skill game, and in Vietnam where the Jackpot Blitz product meets the local regulations.”

Mr Pisano added: “Jackpot Blitz is a versatile ‘casino smart table’, and is well suited to the diverse market in Asia.”

Jackpot Digital has a number of cruise line customers for its products, including Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises.

The company has also announced land-based installations or orders in 12 states and territories in the U.S., as well as several international jurisdictions.