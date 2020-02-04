Jade Sportsbet for Okada Manila with RPM Gaming tech

Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies Inc says it has a deal to deploy RPM Gaming Ltd sports betting technology at the Okada Manila casino resort in the Philippines.

The utilisation of RPM Gaming’s sports book technology is under the branding Jade Sportsbet, according to a press release.

The move is said – according to the release issued by Jade Entertainment and RPM Gaming – to be the first time such a product certified under Gaming Laboratories International LLC’s (GLI’s) GLI-33 standards has been installed at a Philippines casino. GLI-33 deals with standards for event wagering systems.

Okada Manila is promoted by Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp.

RPM Gaming – a United Kingdom-based firm – is providing “software and the operational consultancy for specific application in the Philippines” of the sports betting platform, according to the release.

Players at Okada Manila will have the option of making bets before a sporting event takes place, or “in-play” during the actual event.

In addition, a U.K. firm called Biztech Software is said to be providing its ‘Arkle’ electronic-point-of-sale (EPOS) system for Jade Sportsbet. Biztech is also said to supply the same EPOS system to the Ireland-based Paddy Power sports book brand.

Joe Pisano, chief executive of Jade Entertainment, said in prepared remarks contained in the release that his firm was “delighted” to be working with RPM Gaming and Biztech “to enhance the overall experience” for customers of Okada Manila.

“The GLI-33 certificate, awarded for cohesive technical excellence, affords our partners total peace of mind for sports wagering systems across retail, while this new EPOS puts our clients at the forefront of retail innovation,” Mr Pisano added.

“We look forward to a long, fruitful partnership in this region with our market-leading sportsbook software,” Richard Thorp, director of RPM Gaming, was also quoted as saying in the release.