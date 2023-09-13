Japan casino commission delegation visits Nevada regulator

A delegation from the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission met on August 28 with members from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The latter is one of the gaming regulators in the state of Nevada, in the United States, home to the Las Vegas Strip.

During the meeting (pictured), the two sides “discussed ways to effectively regulate their respective jurisdictions”, according to a social media post on Tuesday in the official LinkedIn account of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The post stated that the delegation from the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission included chairman Michio Kitamura and commissioner Hirofumi Kitamura.

The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission is the body responsible for overseeing the country’s nascent casino industry. It has just over 160 staff.

It is unlikely any casino resort will become operational in Japan before the start of the next decade.

The Osaka authorities hope to open an integrated resort with a casino in partnership with U.S.-based gaming operator MGM Resorts International and Japan’s Orix Corp in “autumn 2030”. MGM Resorts has described the scheme as a “US$10-billion” project.

MGM Resorts is one of the largest casino operators in the state of Nevada.