 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Japan flags US$24mln for casino commission 2025 budget

Jan 06, 2025 Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck  

Japan flags US$24mln for casino commission 2025 budget

Japan’s cabinet has agreed in principle the 2025 budget draft of the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission. Usually, the budget is ratified in the first calendar-quarter by the country’s parliament, the Diet, according to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.

The commission’s 2025 budget amount is JPY3.71 billion (US$23.5 million), flat relative to the JPY3.70 billion allocated in the 2024 budget.

Japan’s first and so far only casino resort, the JPY1.27-trillion MGM Osaka, is due to open in late 2030. Work on the main-building area is due to start in April this year, according to a recent report.

The Japan Casino Regulatory Commission started in financial year 2023, work on implementation of licence-examination and other casino regulation.

For the commission’s 2025 budget, JPY2.26 billion has been earmarked for personnel and operational costs, a rise of JPY30 million year-on-year.

Costs within the 2025 budget to establish an organisation to supervise casino operators and to establish relationships with overseas regulatory bodies amount to JPY630 million, flat year-on-year.

There is also for this year, JPY220 million for costs to conduct suitability checks for granting casino licences and examination of casino equipment.

There is additionally JPY540 million – unchanged from 2024 – to develop information technology systems needed for the operation of the body. That amount is covered by the country’s Digital Agency”, a governmental unit set up in 2021 to advance digitalisation in the Japanese economy.

The number of staff for the casino commission in the financial year 2025 budget plan is 167, unchanged from 2024.

On December 17, the Diet approved the names of three people – one a reappointment – proposed by the national government to join the Japan Casino Regulatory Commission.

The terms of the new commission members will start on Tuesday (January 7), according to information reviewed by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

FBM to debut ‘Croc’s Lock’ slot at first ICE Barcelona

FBM to debut ‘Croc’s Lock’ slot at first ICE Barcelona

Jan 07, 2025  

Electronic gaming machine specialist FBM is to launch a new slot product, “Croc’s Lock” (pictured, left), at the inaugural edition of the ICE Barcelona casino trade show in Spain, from January...
Read More
Paradise Ent, Tangiamo in partnership to expand global reach

Paradise Ent, Tangiamo in partnership to expand global

Jan 07, 2025  

Macau’s airport adds 34 flights covering Lunar new year

Macau’s airport adds 34 flights covering Lunar new...

Jan 07, 2025  

Thailand to discuss legalising online bets: deputy PM

Thailand to discuss legalising online bets: deputy PM

Jan 07, 2025  

AGEM Index ends 2024 with 34pct y-o-y expansion

AGEM Index ends 2024 with 34pct y-o-y expansion

Jan 07, 2025  

Pick of the Day

”Our view on China economic strengthening and corresponding improvement in consumer and business sentiment could lead to stronger base mass recovery [in Macau] – with continued premium growth – in 2025”

Vitaly Umansky
Analyst at Seaport Research Partners