 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Japan PM tells lawmakers of commitment to casino policy

Oct 29, 2020 Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck  

Japan PM tells lawmakers of commitment to casino policy

Japan’s recently-installed prime minister, Yoshihide Suga (pictured in a file photo), reiterated on Wednesday his administration’s commitment to creating casino resorts to boost inbound tourism. His comments were made during a session at the lower house of the country’s parliament.

“Casinos are there in 130 countries and regions. It is planned that Japan integrated resorts [IRs] are to have international exhibition facilities, convention facilities, and large hotels to entertain whole families,” Mr Suga told a plenary session of the House of Representatives, according to information collated by GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.

In Japan the term “IR” is used to denote large-scale leisure complexes containing a casino, hotels, shops and facilities for meetings.

Three such complexes are to be permitted in a first phase of market liberalisation, under a public policy pursued initially by Mr Suga’s predecessor Shinzo Abe, who resigned in August, mentioning concerns about his health.

Mr Suga was cited on Wednesday as saying the casino-resort initiative was an important step in Japan advancing as an international tourism destination. He added that the nation was going ahead with the IR policy as stipulated by specific legislation already passed on the topic and other laws.

Japan currently has significant restrictions on inbound travel by foreigners, as part of local Covid-19 countermeasures.

The health crisis has pushed back by nine months – to October 2021 – the timetable under which the national authorities will start accepting bids from local governments interested in hosting a casino resort.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Japan PM tells lawmakers of commitment to casino policy

Japan PM tells lawmakers of commitment to casino policy

Oct 29, 2020  

Japan’s recently-installed prime minister, Yoshihide Suga (pictured in a file photo), reiterated on Wednesday his administration’s commitment to creating casino resorts to boost inbound tourism....
Read More
Byron Yip promoted to president of Okada Manila

Byron Yip promoted to president of Okada Manila

Oct 29, 2020  

Macau daily visitor tally stable at 20k: MGTO boss

Macau daily visitor tally stable at 20k: MGTO boss

Oct 29, 2020  

Wynn: debt specialist warns on rapid dividend resumption

Wynn: debt specialist warns on rapid dividend resumption

Oct 28, 2020  

Pick of the Day


US$5.43 billion

Inward direct investment – from outside investors – into Macau’s gaming sector in 2019