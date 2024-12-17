JCM extends reach with new supplier licence in West Virginia

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, says it has passed regulatory review and received a manufacturer’s licence from the West Virginia Lottery Commission.

“The licence enables JCM to directly sell and service to customers” across the U.S. state of West Virgina, said the firm in a Monday press release.

JCM said in the announcement that the group “has been actively expanding its gaming licences,” with the new licence in West Virgina being the “latest the company received in the last several months”.

The gaming supplier said it previously had been granted licences in Colorado and New Mexico, “bringing the company’s total number of active gaming licences to 177”.

JCM, a firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, makes machines that validate banknotes and handle currency, as well as manufacturing printers for casino gaming machines and other gaming hardware-related devices.

“While attaining licensing was not required, we pursued it” because it allowed the company to “directly provide” its technology, systems, service and support to customers in West Virgina, “resulting in faster service times and simplifying the entire relationship between JCM and our customers,” said Dave Kubajak, JCM’s senior vice president for sales, marketing and operations, in prepared remarks.

In West Virginia, JCM said it provides its iVIZION bill validator, the intelligent cash box security system, and the GEN5 thermal printer.

Earlier this month, JCM said it expects its overall sales in the second half of its financial year to “slow down compared to the first half”.

In November, JCM reported a net profit of JPY2.49 billion (US$16.6 million currently) in the six months to September 30, the group’s first financial half. Such profit was up 81.6 percent year-on-year.

In its latest half-year report, JCM said the group’s sales, operating income, and ordinary income for the full fiscal year “are expected to exceed the previous year’s levels as demand from the gaming market is expected to remain strong”.