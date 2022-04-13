JCM Global, Global Payments to offer cashless tech

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, has integrated its Fuzion system and iVizion bill validator with the “VIP Mobility cashless gaming solution” of Global Payments Gaming Solutions, a division of Global Payments Inc.

“The newly integrated product creates a cashless solution that works for all casinos – irrespective of their content management system (CMS) provider,” said Global Payments in a Tuesday press release.

It added: “This cashless solution enables patrons to fund their play via an easy-to-use mobile app while also helping casinos avoid costly CMS upgrades, complex system integrations, and intellectual property patent pool fees required by all other cashless solutions.”

The release quoted Chris Justice, president of Global Payments Gaming Solutions, as saying: “By integrating our cashless solution and database of more than 3 million players, with JCM Global’s technology, it creates a truly powerful combination for casino operators.”

Dave Kubajak, JCM’s senior vice president of sales, marketing and operations, said in prepared remarks that the partnership with Global Payments “takes full advantage” of “forward-thinking technology, making cashless payments a great option to our customers”.

According to the release, casino patrons can use their phones to “quickly fund slot machines [and] table games,” as well as to make payments in “restaurants and bars”. This enables users to have “a cashless experience across the entire casino resort with no complicated system integrations required at any of those touch points.”