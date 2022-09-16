JCM Global offers robot cash count room for casinos

JCM Global says it is responding to the casino sector’s labour and budget challenges in a post-pandemic business environment, by offering an automated cash count room for land-based gaming operators.

The financial-technology company’s ICB ASAP product (pictured) is an acronym for ‘Intelligent Cash Box with Automated Secure Asset Processing’.

JCM Global describes it as a network of four industrial-grade robots and industry-standard automation equipment that operates in a single secure automation unit and meets all robotic safety requirements.

By “automating the count room, ICB ASAP dramatically enhances productivity, efficiency, and operational security,” says JCM Global, also known officially as Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd.

The firm says that instead of several casino employees handling cash box contents in a standard count room, with its product, one person places locked cash boxes on an inbound conveyor, and ICB ASAP “takes care of the rest”.

JCM Global says the product’s four robots and automation elements work together to: properly orientate, unlock, and open the cash box; read and record the ICB data and asset number from the cash box; remove and put the contents in a shuttle system; and verify a cash box is empty, lock it, and return it to the operator via outbound conveyor.

The company, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is known for making machines that validate banknotes and handle currency, as well as manufacturing printers for casino gaming machines and other gaming hardware-related devices.