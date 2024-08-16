JCM posts US$13mln in quarterly profit, sales up 58pct

Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, also known as JCM Global, reported a net profit of just above JPY2.00 billion (US$13.7 million) in the three months to June 30, the group’s first financial quarter. Such profit was up 167.1 percent year-on-year, the firm said in an earnings report published recently.

JCM, a firm listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, makes machines that validate banknotes and handle currency, as well as manufacturing printers for casino gaming machines and other gaming hardware-related devices.

The company reported net sales of JPY10.10 billion for the April to June period, up 58.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the reporting period stood at just under JPY1.92 billion, up 595.2 percent from the prior year.

Sales in the group’s global gaming business rose by 79.5 percent year-on-year in the three months to June 30, to JPY4.78 billion; and segment profit was just under JPY1.07 billion, up 266.1 percent from a year ago.

“Sales of bill validator units for casino gaming machines, which were sluggish in the same period of the previous year due to a shortage in the supply of [equipment] parts, increased significantly,” stated the firm.

JCM said capital investments in casinos and hotels remained “at a high level” in the reporting period, “due to strong travel demand worldwide”.

The company said it “continued to introduce and propose system products that meet the needs of each customer” in the gaming segment, “including the promotion of new products”. JCM also said it aims “to further expand sales” of its products overseas.

On Thursday, JCM revised its forecast for its fiscal year ending in March 2025.

The company said it now expects to achieve annual net sales of JPY37.5 billion, compared to a previous forecast of JPY35.10 billion. Operating income for the 12 months to March 31 next year is expected to reach JPY4.30 billion, and net profit attributable to shareholders JPY3.10 billion.

Last year, JCM said it was targeting net sales of JPY38.50 billion in the fiscal year ending March 2026, as part of the group’s medium-term management plan up to 2032.