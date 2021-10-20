 

JCM supplies lobby display for Genting New York City

Oct 20, 2021 Latest News, Trends & Tech, World  

JCM Global has supplied a large-scale digital display at the Grand Lobby entrance to the Genting group’s Resorts World New York City casino complex, in the United States.

The display (pictured) stretches across the entire width of the 26-foot (7.9-metre) arch connecting two areas of the resort.

Previously JCM installed a 21-foot diameter and 67-foot circumference, double-sided LED sign above the property’s recently-expanded electronic table games area, according to a Monday press release.

JCM Global is the international moniker for Japan Cash Machine Co Ltd, which also designs and manufactures currency-validating and cash-count equipment used in the casino industry and elsewhere, as well as cash registers.

Resorts World Casino New York City is run by Genting New York LLC, a unit of Malaysia’s Genting group. The latter also has gaming operations in Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the Bahamas and Egypt.

Latest News

