Jeju can replace Macau as poker brand hub: industry

A Red Dragon Poker Tour event recently concluded at Jeju Shinhwa World, capping the April launch of a Red Dragon-branded poker room at that Jeju, South Korea, resort with foreigner-only casino.

The Philippines-based poker brand – which has since 2021 a room in the Manila market – plans further forays in Asia on the back of its Jeju outing, said Red Dragon Poker Tour Jeju tournament director, Juan José De Jesús (pictured), in comments to GGRAsia.

“The brand is currently planning events throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. The goal is to provide more players the chance to experience the high standards and distinctive atmosphere of Red Dragon events,” he stated.

A sponsor of Red Dragon Poker Tour Jeju was a separate venture called the Korea Poker Cup, launched in June this year.

Roberto Wong, a Macau-based organiser of the Korea Poker Cup entity, told GGRAsia: “Jeju already is the new poker tournament spot that can replace Macau, and Korea Poker Cup will contribute to the growth of poker in Asia, with increased awareness and participation in the game.”

Based on GGRAsia’s review of publicised Macau poker events, since the new Macau casino concession system began in January last year, the Macau gaming sector has focused on house-promoted tournaments.

In March it had been publicised that Wynn Macau Ltd was to host in the city during June a World Poker Tour (WPT) festival and championship. In late May, the WPT announced cancellation of the gathering, but didn’t give a reason.

At the time of the cancellation announcement, GGRAsia approached Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, seeking comment on whether there were any regulatory reasons for the step, but has not so far received a response.

A number of industry commentators has speculated that Macau’s bar – under the present regulatory system that came in with the new concessions – on its casino operators sharing revenue with third parties, had created a hurdle for poker brands aspiring to hold events in Macau.

Jeju advantages as poker host

Red Dragon Poker Tour Jeju which ran in early August, attracted almost 1,300 players drawn from markets including mainland China, Japan, the United States, and Brazil, as well as Taiwan and Hong Kong, said Mr De Jesús, in his comments to GGRAsia.

“The turnout exceeded expectations, indicating a strong interest in Red Dragon events,” he noted.

“The Jeju event has set a high bar for future tournaments, underscoring the series’ commitment to excellence in the poker world,” said Mr De Jesús.

“Jeju is a fantastic tourist destination that fits players’ needs for accommodation, amenities, and simple access,” he added, noting the brand’s decision to have a branded poker room and tournament on Jeju was influenced by factors including “visa-free entrance” for many nationalities, and the fact that it was a very safe jurisdiction.

The total amount of the buy-in at the August gathering was just under KRW7.48 billion (US$5.5 million) and the total value of the prize pool was nearly KRW7.25 billion.

Red Dragon Poker Tour said separately that the ‘High Roller Final’ main event prize pool was roughly KRW392.4 million. Zhang Mai of Shanghai, China, was declared winner of that event, which had a KRW16 million buy-in per player.

Mr De Jesús said the Red Dragon series was “well-known for its balanced buy-in to prize pool ratio, which distinguishes it from other poker tours.”

He added: “Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic era, Red Dragon typically attracted the largest fields of participants. The brand is now re-establishing itself by hosting high-quality events in prime locations throughout Asia.”

Mr De Jesús described poker as an accessible pursuit from the consumer standpoint.

“Unlike many other competitive sports, poker allows you to compete against seasoned experts, making it a desirable activity for many,” he stated.

“Poker is a universal and competitive game, offering a mix of fun and challenges,” Mr De Jesús continued, “while becoming a professional is challenging, anyone can join tournaments and enjoy the experience. This inclusion creates a dynamic player pool in which determined amateurs can make their mark among the best.”