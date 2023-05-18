Jeju Dream Tower April casino sales up 63pct m-o-m

Casino sales at the Jeju Dream Tower casino resort, on the South Korean holiday island of Jeju, rose by 62.8 percent month-on-month in April, to just below KRW9.96 billion (US$7.4 million). Judged year-on-year, such sales were up 368.6 percent.

The information was disclosed by the resort’s operator, Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, in a Wednesday filing to the Korea Exchange. Jeju Dream Tower (pictured) has a foreigner-only casino. Its casino sales are reported after deduction of rebates and commissions.

In the latest reporting month, table-game sales were just above KRW9.08 billion, up 68.2 percent from March, and a 413.8-percent increase from a year ago.

Machine-game sales stood at KRW873 million, up 22.2 percent sequentially, and 144.4-percent higher year-on-year.

Hotel sales for April were KRW6.75 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent from the previous month, but down 29.1 percent from April 2022.

The firm gave no commentary on the reasons for the year-on-year and month-on-month variations.

Casino sales for the first four months this year totalled KRW26.31 billion, up 82.6 percent from the prior-year period.

Table-game sales were nearly KRW23.54 billion in the four months to April 30, up 75.7 percent year-on-year; while machine-game sales rose by 173.7 percent, to just above KRW2.77 billion.

Hotel sales in the January to April period stood at KRW24.43 billion, a 33.9-percent decline from the prior-year period.

Lotte Tour Development reported net casino sales of nearly KRW43.68 billion for full-year 2022. That was up 107.7 percent from the almost KRW21.03-billion recorded in 2021.