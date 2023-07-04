Jeju Dream Tower June casino sales just below US$8mln

Casino sales at the Jeju Dream Tower casino resort, on the South Korean holiday island of Jeju, declined by 9.8 percent month-on-month in June, to just below KRW10.3 billion (US$7.92 million). Judged year-on-year, such sales were up 70.2 percent.

The information was disclosed by the resort’s operator, Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, in a Tuesday filing to the Korea Exchange. Jeju Dream Tower has a foreigner-only casino (pictured). Its casino sales are reported after deduction of rebates and commissions.

In the latest reporting month, table-game sales were approximately KRW9.40 billion, down 12.0 percent from May, but marked a 69.9-percent increase from a year ago.

Machine-game sales stood at KRW897 million, up 22.4 percent sequentially and 72.6-percent higher year-on-year.

The June amount of “casino table drop” – paid by customers to purchase chips for table games – were nearly KRW103.79 billion, down 8.7 percent sequentially but 285.6 percent higher than a year ago.

Hotel sales for June were just below KRW8.8 billion, an increase of 14.5 percent from the previous month, but down 16.7 percent from a year ago.

The firm gave no commentary on the reasons for the variations.

Casino sales for the first six months this year totalled KRW48.03 billion, up 95.9 percent from the prior-year period.

Table-game sales were KRW43.66 billion in the year to June 30, up 93.4 percent year-on-year; while machine-game sales rose by 124 percent, to nearly KRW4.37 billion.

The cumulative casino table drop for the first six months of this year amounted to KRW521.37 billion, up 177.4 percent from the prior-year period.

Hotel sales in the January to June period stood at KRW41.09 billion, a 29.8-percent decline from the prior-year period.