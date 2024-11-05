Jeju’s Gongzi Casino sees operations halted since Sunday

Gongzi Casino on Jeju island, South Korea, has halted its operations since Sunday (November 3), GGRAsia has confirmed.

The hotel where the casino is based – Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Jeju Ocean Front – is due to close for refurbishment and rebranding, by year-end.

The suspension of operations at the foreigner-only casino (pictured in a file photo) was verified by an official of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, and separately by a hotel staff member. At Gongzi Casino itself, the phone was not being answered either on Sunday or Monday.

GGRAsia verified that hotel bookings via the Ramada brand’s reservation system are unavailable for the current hotel beyond December 31.

On Monday a Jeju government official clarified to GGRAsia by telephone that a suspension of operations at Gongzi Casino amid the revamp to its host hotel was deemed by the local authorities as a “proper reason” under the island’s current licensing system. Consequently, Gongzi’s Jeju casino licence would remain active at least until such time as a hotel at that location reopens.

GGRAsia has not been able to establish if Gongzi Casino’s operator will seek to return to the hotel, post the revamp.

Gongzi Casino had however informed the Jeju government the gaming business had no plans to transfer its gambling operation to another venue during the hotel’s refurbishment, according to that official.

The suspension means that with effect from Sunday, the number of active foreigner-only casinos on Jeju island dropped from eight to seven.

Gongzi Casino launched at the Ramada site in 2017.

According to data from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Gongzi Casino’s 2023 gaming revenue was KRW1.19 billion (about US$863,200 currently), and the venue had 4,129 unique players that year.