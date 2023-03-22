Jennifer Kartono named chief HR officer of Crane NXT

Crane Holdings Co says Jennifer Kartono has been appointed senior vice president and chief human resources (HR) officer of Crane NXT.

The latter is due to become a separate entity by early April and to be known as Crane NXT Co, and thereafter have its own listing in the United States.

Crane NXT will handle payment and merchandising technologies business, including related products for the casino industry.

Ms Kartono will report directly to Crane NXT’s president and chief executive, Aaron Saak.

She was previously senior vice president, global human resources, for Iron Mountain Inc, a New York-listed information-management business said to have operations in 60 countries.

A Tuesday press release cited Mr Saak as saying Ms Kartono’s professional history showed she was “particularly adept at translating business vision and strategy into human capital initiatives that drive performance, growth, and value creation”.

Crane Holdings had said in a Monday press release that it had signed credit agreements for an aggregate US$1.65 billion in new syndicated revolving credit and term loan facilities, to support the split of the group into two separate entities, Crane NXT and Crane Co, the latter firm retaining the aerospace and electronics, process flow technologies, and engineered materials businesses.