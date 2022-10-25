 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Latest News

Ex junket boss Alvin Chau has lawyer change mid-trial

Ex junket boss Alvin Chau has lawyer change mid-trial

Oct 25, 2022  

Former Macau junket boss Alvin Chau Cheok Wa (pictured in a file photo), fighting charges including founding and leading a criminal group, has changed lawyer part way through his Macau trial, it...
Read More
Ex Japan suitor GEN Singapore cancels, redeems yen bonds

Ex Japan suitor GEN Singapore cancels, redeems yen bonds

Oct 25, 2022  

Macau casino backer Kingston Financial seeks to go private

Macau casino backer Kingston Financial seeks to go private

Oct 25, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”We expect that immediately after the early April separation Crane Co and Crane NXT, [they] will each have more than US$1 billion in acquisition capacity to further accelerate growth”

Rich Maue
Chief financial officer of Crane Holdings