July flights serving Macau maybe 66pct 2019 level: CAM

Macau International Airport is likely to handle circa “4,480” inbound and outbound flight movements in July, according to information provided to GGRAsia by the operator, Macau International Airport Co Ltd (CAM). It would represent a 23.1-percent rise from the 3,638 flight movements in June.

The forecast July tally would be 65.8 percent of the 6,809 flight movements recorded in the same month of 2019, according to data from the air hub operator. August 2019 – with a total of 7,016 flight movements – had been the highest monthly tally since the airport started operating in 1995.

About “66 percent” of July 2023′s anticipated 4,480 flight movements for July are due to serve several cities in both mainland China and Taiwan, according to CAM.

Macau also has flight connections with Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand; Danang, Hanoi, and Cam Ranh in Vietnam; Phnom Penh in Cambodia; and Manila, Cebu, and Clark in the Philippines.

Other air links are with: Koror in Palau; Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Singapore; Seoul and Busan in South Korea; and Tokyo and Osaka in Japan, according to flight information from the airport.

July sees the resumption of flights to several other destinations in Asia.

CAM told GGRAsia: “Tiger Air Taiwan has resumed flights between Macau and Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung [in Taiwan] in early July. By late July, Air Macau will resume flights to Guiyang [mainland China]. Jeju Air will resume flights between Macau and Seoul [South Korea], and Air Busan will resume flights from Macau to Busan.”

In a press release issued on Thursday, CAM mentioned other services between Macau and South Korea in the coming months. The announcement coincided with the airport’s operator meeting representatives of several South Korean budget airlines at a travel-promotion roadshow organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office in Seoul this week.

Jeju Air plans for August two flights per week linking Jeju to Macau. In September, the carrier plans one flight per day for the Seoul-Macau route, CAM said in its Thursday release citing the South Korean budget airline. Jin Air – which currently runs a daily flight between Seoul and Macau – plans two flights a day in the first quarter of 2024, with the use of a “wide-body aircraft” for one of those flights.

Another budget airline from South Korea, Aero K Airlines, also intends to launch a Jeju-Macau route in the fourth quarter this year, said CAM in the release.

Macau’s airport operator additionally noted in its Thursday release that Thailand carrier Nok Air and Indonesia’s Lion Air planned to launch flights between Thailand and Macau “at the end of July or early August”. Currently, Thailand-Macau flight routes are served by Air Macau, Thai Vietjet, and Air Asia.