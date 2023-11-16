Jumbo aims to develop new and diversified ETG games

Taiwan-based casino equipment supplier Jumbo Technology Co Ltd is planning to develop more games for the electronic table game (ETG) segment in Macau. So says Jerry Hu (pictured), regional business development manager for land-based gaming at Jumbo.

“In this market, you see a lot of supply in terms of ‘sic bo’, ‘roulette’ and ‘baccarat’ in the ETG segment. But we want to create more options in this segment, such ‘three-card poker’, ‘blackjack’, and ‘paikao’,” said Mr Hu in comments to GGRAsia. He was speaking during the MGS Entertainment Show, a two-day casino trade gathering in Macau that concluded on November 15.

“We’ve been doing a great job in some markets outside Macau, but now that this market is recovering, we want to bring back more machines to Macau,” he added. The company also plans to expand its presence in other jurisdictions in Asia. Mr Hu mentioned “Malaysia, South Korea and the Philippines”.

During the pandemic period, gaming suppliers were impacted in terms of sales and revenue, “but business is now coming back” with higher demand in various markets.

“Here at MGS, we took the opportunity to show what we’ve been working on in terms of new products and technology features,” stated Mr Hu.

One of the company’s highlights at the trade event was its augmented reality (AR) with video streaming roulette, a product that is already “patented in a number of markets, such as the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan and the Philippines,” said the business manager. He stated it was already deployed in a few markets, including Cambodia.

According to Mr Hu, the AR roulette has differentation as a product “because it creates a more convenient, comfortable and engaging experience for players, allowing them to see their bet on the screen as the game unfolds, without having to stand up to look at the roulette”.

By combining the roulette with AR technology, the game “instantaneously displays the betting information and the ‘Random Pay’ feature with perfect precision”.

The ‘Random Pay’ numbers – with multipliers of up to 119x – are easy to distinguish in the video streaming, and yellow bars clearly identify the player’s bet amount.

Growing markets

Jumbo’s flagship product – the P-43 slot cabinet – was also at the company’s booth during MGS. It has been designed with additional immersive audio and noise-cancelling controls, conveying “dynamic sound and visual effects,” according to the company.

The cabinet features a 43-inch 4K curved screen, and a 10.1-inch touch panel for players. It offers the “Jin Fa Cai” progressive jackpot, and features two games: “Money Bull” and “Money Tiger”.

The P-43 slot cabinet “has been well received by the market,” stated Mr Hu. It is currently installed in casinos in the Philippines and in South Korea, and “should be deployed” in the Malaysian market “before Christmas.”

“Our goal is to have it in the Macau market next year,” he added.

The business manager said Jumbo created innovative features for the P-43 slot cabinet “to be more engaging for customers”. The games offer the “Spin & Stack” feature, which enables players to collect coins and reach higher levels of play, increasing their chances to win multiple prizes, including the “Grand Jackpot” prize.

Mr Hu said Jumbo wants to “create more games” for its flagship cabinet.

“We have knowledge of how some of our other games perform, and we want to use the same IP [intellectual property] to develop and integrate new games into the P-43 cabinet,” he noted.

“We want people to know that these games were developed by Jumbo, to be enjoyed in a cabinet with a wider screen and additional features,” he explained.