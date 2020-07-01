June GGR dips 97pct y-on-y: Macau govt

Macau casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) declined by 97.0 percent in June in year-on-year terms, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Such June GGR was MOP716 million (US$89.7 million), said the city’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, a body also known as DICJ.

Judged month-on-month, the June tally was down by 59.4 percent.

May GGR had shrunk by about 93 percent from the prior-year period, according to government data. The slumps have coincided with a string of travel restrictions regionally since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest monthly result puts the Macau market’s accumulated 2020 year-on-year decline at 77.4 percent, to MOP33.72 billion.

Travel between Macau and Hong Kong is still subject ordinarily to a 14-day quarantine period in each direction. The Hong Kong government announced on Tuesday that it had extended to August 7 its deadline for the end of a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from Macau, mainland China and Taiwan. The previous deadline was July 7.

The majority of mainlanders entering Macau has no quarantine restrictions, but those wishing to return to the mainland after a visit to Macau are currently subject to a 14-day quarantine requirement. There is however restrictions in the issuance of visas by the Chinese authorities for mainlanders to travel to Macau.

The mainland and Hong Kong are usually key markets for supplying gamblers for Macau casinos.