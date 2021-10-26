Kangwon casino patrons need ‘vaccine pass’ from Nov 1

Customers at Kangwon Land, South Korea’s only casino open to local players, will from November 1 need to have a “vaccine pass” proving they are fully-jabbed against Covid-19, before they can access the gaming floor.

The rule will not apply to the country’s 16 foreigner-only casinos, confirmed by telephone to GGRAsia on Tuesday, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. That government department oversees the nation’s casino industry.

Further details on the vaccine pass, such as length of validity and how it can be obtained, are to be released on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, according to local news outlets.

A representative at Kangwon Land, a property run by Kangwon Land Inc, told GGRAsia by telephone on Tuesday, that the venue would wait for Friday’s government announcement before attempting any preparations for the scheme.

Kangwon Land resort (pictured) is in a remote upland area in the east of the country, three hours by road from Seoul.

The health ministry’s vaccine pass will also apply for entry to certain other venues and events. They are: horse and bicycle races; indoor sports facilities; public baths; karaoke parlours; bars and nightclubs; and facilities for the elderly or handicapped. In addition, anyone planning to attend either a hospital or a retirement home as a visitor, would also need a vaccine pass.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said that with effect from November 1 restaurants in the Seoul metropolitan area would be permitted to operate 24 hours per day, with a maximum of 10 guests per table; at least six of whom must be double vaccinated.

Currently, health ministry rules allow restaurant operations in Seoul only from 5am until 10pm, with a maximum of eight guests per table, of whom at least four must be double vaccinated.

As of 12am on Tuesday, South Korea ha recorded 1,266 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the confirmed tally to 354,355, including 2,788 deaths. A total of 327,592 people had been released from quarantine since the start of the crisis and up to that date, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.