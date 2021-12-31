Kangwon, Jeju keep Covid casino protocols until Jan 16

Kangwon Land (pictured), the only gaming resort in South Korea permitted to offer bets to locals, is to maintain until January 16 its limited 10am to 10pm operating hours for its casino, as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

That is according to a representative of Kangwon Land Inc, the operator of the resort, in response to a GGRAsia telephone enquiry on Friday. The current restricted hours were introduced on December 18.

The move coincides with a South Korean government announcement on Friday, extending until January 16 the current social distancing rules in that nation.

The local government on the South Korean holiday island of Jeju also announced on Friday it would extend until January 16 its current casino entrance conditions – requiring all customers either to provide proof of full vaccination against Covid-19, or a valid ‘negative’ Covid-19 test.

The Jeju government is semi-autonomous, and has its own regulatory system for the foreigner-only casinos based on the island.

Representatives respectively from Landing Casino; and Jeju Dream Tower Casino, stated to GGRAsia on Friday that they had been notified officially of that entrance rule extension.

Landing Casino is at Jeju Shinhwa World, a property of Hong Kong-listed Landing International Development Ltd. Jeju Dream Tower is run by Korea Exchange-listed Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd.

Currently only those venues – and Paradise Casino Jeju Grand, run by Korea Exchange-listed Paradise Co Ltd – are operational on Jeju, out the eight casinos based there. The latter firm said it had not as of Friday afternoon, received notice of the entry-condition extension.