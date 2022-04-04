Kangwon Land casino extending op hours from Monday

Kangwon Land (pictured), the only gaming resort in South Korea permitted to offer bets to locals, is to keep its casino open for one hour longer each day, as a slight easing of its operating constraints during the Covid-19 pandemic.

From Monday (April 4) until further notice, the casino will run from 10am until midnight, instead of closing daily at 11pm. The pandemic-related operating capacity – a maximum of 3,000 customers to be allowed on the premises at a time – remains in place. That is 50 percent of pre-pandemic capacity.

The information was given by a representative of Kangwon Land Inc, the operator of the resort, in response to a telephone enquiry by GGRAsia.

The slight easing on opening hours folllows a Friday announcement by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, regarding slight loosening nationally of social distancing rules from Monday, including for restaurants, cafes and bars.

The Agency said that if the number of new infection cases in South Korea were to decline over the coming weeks – without any rise in the tally of those critically ill – it might be possible to limit safety protocols to wearing a mask while indoors in places frequented by the public.

Currently in South Korea, as well as social distancing rules being in place, it is mandatory to wear a mask indoors and outdoors in places frequented by the public.