Kangwon Land casino to get more gaming tables, machines

Kangwon Land Inc, operator of Kangwon Land (pictured) – a resort with the only casino in South Korea open to locals – says it has been authorised to increase the area of its gaming venue, including adding more gaming tables and machines.

The company said in a Thursday filing to the Korea Exchange that it received a notification on Wednesday from the country’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism allowing changes to the firm’s casino business permit.

As part of the changes, the casino at Kangwon Land has been allowed to increase its area to nearly 20,261 square metres (218,087 sq. feet), from the current 14,513 sq. metres, stated the company.

The gaming venue will be able to offer a total of 250 gaming tables, up from the existing 200 tables. The number of gaming machines at the venue will increase to 1,610, from the current 1,360.

The property’s promoter also said that an area that was previously a foreigner-only zone, has been allowed to cater to South Korean permanent residents.

The cap for bets in the foreigner-only zone will also be upped to KRW300 million (US$224,588), from the current KRW300,000.

According to Kangwon Land Inc, the change in the betting limit for the foreigner-only zone requires a revision of the “Enforcement Decree of the Tourism Promotion Act”, which is still to be processed.

In its filing, the casino firm also said that the number of gaming units at the casino “may vary” depending on the “business environment” at the time of completion of the expansion.

The timeline for the expansion of the gaming venue “is not yet confirmed,” it added.

Kangwon Land Inc reported a second-quarter net profit of KRW149.8 billion, on overall sales that rose 2.1-percent year-on-year, to KRW337.7 billion.

The firm’s gaming sales for the three months to June 30 stood at KRW305.4 billion, mostly from a combination of mass-market table play and slot machines.

Kangwon Land Inc announced in April a KRW2.5-trillion new phase for its property, which will triple the size of its casino space by 2032.

In May, the casino firm outlined to GGRAsia some of the steps it was taking to boost its appeal to foreign players, including potential upgrade of facilities and services offered to VIPs.

Earlier this year the resort made sales agency agreements with entities in Taiwan and in the Philippines, to tap overseas markets.