Kangwon Land names ex-vice minister as CEO

A former senior South Korean government official is to assume the chief executive role at casino resort promoter Kangwon Land Inc starting on April 8, according to a Tuesday filing by the firm lodged with the Korea Exchange.

According to the filing, Lee Sam-Geol is replacing Moon Tae-Gon at the operator of South Korea’s only casino for locals.

Mr Lee was a vice minister at South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety from 2011 to 2013. Prior to that role, he had been the deputy governor of North Gyeongsang province from 2008 to 2011.

Mr Lee’s appointment term at his new role is for three years, the filing noted.

Mr Moon had been appointed CEO of Kangwon Land for a three-year term starting in December 2017. Hr had previously worked for, respectively, Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd, South Korea’s Board of Audit and Inspection, and the country’s Ministry of Government Administration, and Ministry of National Defense.