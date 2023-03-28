Kangwon Land slot brand Manila office eyes SE Asia sales

Kangwon Land Inc, operator of the only South Korean casino permitted to serve local gamblers, recently opened a Manila, Philippines office for sales and promotion of its own-brand KL Saberi casino slot machines across Southeast Asia, stated the company on Monday, as reported by Korea Times.

The report said Kangwon Land anticipated cooperating with Malaysia-based gaming equipment distributor and manufacturer RGB International Bhd, in terms of the latter’s connections and sales networks.

“Our liaison office in Manila will become a hub through which KL Saberi slot machines will be exported to Southeast Asian markets,” said Lee Sam-geol, chief executive of Kangwon Land Inc, as cited in the report.

He was also quoted as saying the Manila office – which opened on March 14 – would help market the Kangwon Land resort to overseas tourists.

The CEO expected it would act as a “bridgehead in Kangwon Land’s endeavour to gain ground across the world as a global casino resort complex”.

According to the report, Kangwon Land aims to sell 140 slot machines in Asia this year, and then has ambitions to enter markets in Europe and the United States, aiming by 2027 to sell annually more than 500 machines globally.

The Korea Times said that on March 1, Kangwon Land Inc signed an agreement with Slovenia-based Advansys, a specialist in casino management systems, as part of the KL Saberi brand’s efforts to develop a European presence.