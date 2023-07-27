Kangwon Land, Weike ink deal for marketing, slot trading

Jul 27, 2023 Newsdesk Industry Talk, Latest News
Singapore-based electronic casino games specialist Weike Gaming Technology (S) Pte Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kangwon Land Inc, regarding the latter’s own-brand KL Saberi casino slot machines (pictured).
Kangwon Land Inc is the promoter of Kangwon Land, the only South Korean casino resort permitted to have locals as gambling customers.
The agreement envisages a trading of slot machines and a joint marketing plan between Weike and Kangwon Land, said a report from South Korea-based Maekyung Media Group.
According to the report, 12 slot machines from Weike will be deployed at the Kangwon Land property, and 12 KL Saberi units will be placed at a “prominent local casino” in Cambodia. The installations are to take place in the first quarter of 2024, it added.
The report quoted Lee Sam-geol, chief executive of Kangwon Land Inc, as saying that the company has been “focused on expanding” the sale of its slot machines “into Southeast Asian markets”.
Kangwon Land Inc opened earlier this year a Philippines office for sales and promotion of its slot machines. A report by the Korea Times said the company anticipated cooperating with Malaysia-based gaming equipment distributor and manufacturer RGB International Bhd, in terms of the latter’s connections and sales networks.
