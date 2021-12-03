Karl Lagerfeld hotel opens at Grand Lisboa Palace in Macau

The Karl Lagerfeld (pictured), a luxury hotel at the Grand Lisboa Palace casino resort, opened on Friday (December 3), a launch date previously reported by GGRAsia.

The resort’s promoter, SJM Holdings Ltd, had said in earlier commentary that The Karl Lagerfeld would have up to 270 guest rooms and suites in a “20-storey tower”.

Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, chairman of SJM Holdings, was cited in a Thursday press release – which described the hotel’s launch as a “soft opening” – as saying that the firm was “proud” to bring the hotel brand to Macau, adding Grand Lisboa Palace was the “first integrated resort to introduce a fashion hotel concept to our city’s hospitality scene”.

The accommodation is described as the first hotel ever designed by the late Mr Lagerfeld, one of the most recognised designers in the world, who had worked as a couturier for fashion brands including Chanel and Fendi. He died in February 2019 in Paris, France.

The HKD39-billion (US$5-billion) Grand Lisboa Palace, SJM Holdings Ltd’s initial foray into Macau’s Cotai district, had its first-phase opening on July 30.

The initial-phase launch of Grand Lisboa Palace included casino space, 300 guest rooms at the firm’s self-branded Grand Lisboa Palace Macau hotel, some restaurants, and space for events.