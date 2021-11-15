Kascada cabinet, Coin Combo theme now in Asia: Sci Games

Casino equipment and online gaming content supplier Scientific Games Corp says its new Kascada slot machine cabinet (pictured) and its “Coin Combo” game theme are now available in Asia. The firm added it planned to deploy both products to casino floors in the region, before year-end.

The company said in a press release on Monday that the cabinet was the result of collaboration among members from its research and development team, based at a number of locations around the world.

Kascada offers ultra-high-definition 4K graphics on a 43-inch, curved monitor and has what the maker describes as a “new lighting package”.

The new cabinet follows on from the firm’s ALPHA Pro Wave curved cabinet.

The platform’s Coin Combo game theme is said to be a progression of respectively, the group’s successful “Duo Fu Duo Cai” and “Jin Ji Bao Xi” families of games; and with elements already known to players, including the “Fu Babies” characters and ‘wealth pots’, as well as free games and jackpot features with enhancements.

Kascada and Coin Combo were launched in North America earlier this year.