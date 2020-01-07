Konami Fortune Cup running at Studio City: APE

The Konami casino equipment brand’s arcade-style horse racing game “Fortune Cup” (pictured) has been “recently installed” and is now in operation at Studio City, a Macau, Cotai gaming property promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

So announced Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) in a Monday press notice. APE has a machine distribution business regionally that encompasses the Macau market and numbers Konami Australia Pty Ltd – the regional promoter of Konami’s Fortune Cup – among its partner suppliers.

According to APE, a unit of Konami’s Fortune Cup was installed at a new electronic table games (ETG) zone at Studio City before year-end 2019. During that year, a unit of the game had been installed respectively in an aggregate of five casinos in Macau, according to the circular. The others were: Wynn Macau and Wynn Cotai, venues promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd; MGM Cotai, promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd; and one other resort that APE said had declined to be identified by name.

The arcade-style multi-terminal product Fortune Cup combines the mechanics of a traditional arcade-style horse racing game with digital video animation.

The machine comprises a central 274-centimetre-wide (108-inch-wide) race track for eight horse figurines. There are 12, high-definition, touchscreen terminals for players to place bets and view horse odds, race statistics, and comprehensive bet options for ‘win’, ‘place’ and ‘quinella’.

Representatives of Konami Australia had told GGRAsia in November that the company had identified demand for Fortune Cup beyond Macau, and would continue to focus its sales effort on that product in 2020.