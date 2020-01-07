 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Konami Fortune Cup running at Studio City: APE

Jan 07, 2020 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Konami Fortune Cup running at Studio City: APE

The Konami casino equipment brand’s arcade-style horse racing game “Fortune Cup” (pictured) has been “recently installed” and is now in operation at Studio City, a Macau, Cotai gaming property promoted by Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

So announced Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd (APE) in a Monday press notice. APE has a machine distribution business regionally that encompasses the Macau market and numbers Konami Australia Pty Ltd – the regional promoter of Konami’s Fortune Cup – among its partner suppliers.

According to APE, a unit of Konami’s Fortune Cup was installed at a new electronic table games (ETG) zone at Studio City before year-end 2019. During that year, a unit of the game had been installed respectively in an aggregate of five casinos in Macau, according to the circular. The others were: Wynn Macau and Wynn Cotai, venues promoted by Wynn Macau Ltd; MGM Cotai, promoted by MGM China Holdings Ltd; and one other resort that APE said had declined to be identified by name.

The arcade-style multi-terminal product Fortune Cup combines the mechanics of a traditional arcade-style horse racing game with digital video animation.

The machine comprises a central 274-centimetre-wide (108-inch-wide) race track for eight horse figurines. There are 12, high-definition, touchscreen terminals for players to place bets and view horse odds, race statistics, and comprehensive bet options for ‘win’, ‘place’ and ‘quinella’.

Representatives of Konami Australia had told GGRAsia in November that the company had identified demand for Fortune Cup beyond Macau, and would continue to focus its sales effort on that product in 2020.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Macau 2020 casino GGR could rise by 8 pct: Bernstein

Macau 2020 casino GGR could rise by 8 pct: Bernstein

Jan 08, 2020  

Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) could grow by “8 percent” year-on-year in 2020, supported by an estimated “6 percent” growth in the VIP gaming segment and a “9 percent” growth...
Read More
Gaming supplier stock index win streak extends to December

Gaming supplier stock index win streak extends to December

Jan 08, 2020  

Landing boss says would-be receivers got his notice to sue

Landing boss says would-be receivers got his notice to sue

Jan 08, 2020  

Pick of the Day

”Campaigning to host an integrated resort would take a lot of energy at a time when we need to place our top priority on post-disaster reconstruction and restoration”

Toshihito Kumagai
Mayor of the Japanese city of Chiba