Konami Gaming appoints Stephanie Lau as VP of gaming ops

United States-based casino games maker Konami Gaming Inc says it has appointed Stephanie Lau (pictured) as vice president of sales enablement and gaming operations. She will be responsible for expanding the company’s “strategic positioning, processes, data, analysis, and market delivery”, in order to create “exceptional outcomes” for its customers, stated the firm in a Monday press release.

She is leading the company’s “business operations, sales operations, and data analytics divisions, backed by proven effective leadership and multi-disciplinary expertise,” stated the gaming supplier.

According to the statement, Ms Lau has, since 2005, served in “operations, finance, and analytics” for several casino operators, including Station Casinos LLC and MGM Resorts International.

The announcement quoted Jay Bertsch, Konami Gaming’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer, as saying: “With nearly 20 years of distinguished experience in the gaming industry, Stephanie is bringing an important operator focus and data-driven approach to this key appointment.”

“She has demonstrated an ability to drive exceptional results through gaming analytics, market strategy, product positioning, and customer engagement, which we look forward to sharing with the valued casinos we serve,” added Mr Bertsch.

Prior to her appointment at Konami, Ms Lau was director of gaming analytics for Station Casinos, “where she shaped strategic games and technology decisions across the operator’s diverse property portfolio,” said the update.

