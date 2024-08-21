Konami Gaming names Chris Rowe VP North American sales

United States-based casino games maker Konami Gaming Inc says it has appointed Chris Rowe (pictured) as vice president of North American game sales. Shane Thompson has been promoted to director of sales, corporate accounts, stated the firm in a Wednesday press release.

Mr Rowe is described has having more than 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, including in Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

He most recently served as managing director for Latin America at Australian maker of slot machines Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. For nearly five years, he was also Aristocrat’s sales representatives for Asia Pacific.

Konami Gaming said on Wednesday that the two appointments were part of the expansion of its North American sales team.

“In his new role, Chris Rowe is responsible for leading the growth of game sales in the United States and Canada,” said Konami. Mr Rowe’s appointment was effective from this month.

Shane Thompson “has been an important part” of Konami’s game sales team since 2020, said the gaming supplier. “His responsibilities as director of sales focus on managing and developing business relationships with key corporate casino organisations along with continued focus on Canada,” the firm added.

The announcement quoted Jay Bertsch, senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, as saying: “For years, Chris Rowe has cultivated an outstanding leadership ability to strengthen customer relationships and achieve growth objectives, throughout vastly diverse global markets.”

Mr Bertsch added: “This senior management appointment, along with Shane Thompson’s promotion to director of sales, corporate accounts, is in effort to further deepen our ongoing commitment to casinos we serve.”

Konami Gaming is a United States-based unit of Japan’s Konami Holdings Corp.