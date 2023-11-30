Konami Gaming names Eric Schultz as VP of studio operations

United States-based casino games maker Konami Gaming Inc says it has appointed Eric Schultz (pictured) as vice president of studio operations. He will “lead overall game development, spanning software development, art design, sound design, math design, and project management,” stated the company in a Thursday press release.

Mr Schultz will be responsible “for the leadership and direction of Konami’s overall game development operations, including new product development, future product enhancements, and existing product lifecycle support,” added the company.

The release quoted Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, as saying: “Eric Schultz brings a demonstrated ability to effectively manage multidisciplinary teams to achieve strong product outcomes in the field for our casino customers and their players.”

He added: “Our team is committed to growth in expanding sectors and global markets, and we look forward to continued momentum with Eric’s leadership and cooperative efforts across Konami’s world-class game studios.”

The statement describes Mr Schultz as having more than 20 years of experience in gaming development. He joined Konami in 2004 as a software engineer, earning a number of promotions, becoming senior director of game software engineering in 2014.

Mr Schultz served most recently as vice president of game technology at Everi Holdings Inc, a provider of gaming content and products to the land-based and online casino sectors.