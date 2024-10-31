Konami gaming segment 1H revenue US$122mln, down 3pct

Konami Group Corp reported revenue of just under JPY18.60 billion (US$121.7 million) in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – for the six months to September 30. The result was down 2.6 percent from a year earlier, according to an announcement published on Thursday.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of almost JPY2.38 billion in the first six months of its financial year, a 23.7-percent decline from the prior-year period.

The company said demand in the market had “normalised in the six months ended September 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, when there was an increase in sales due to the recovery of the Asian market from Covid-19”.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor-management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Group said on Thursday that the North American and Australian gaming markets “remained robust”, providing for “new placement opportunities”.

The company said its Dimension 49 and Dimension 27 cabinets “drove the sales of the slot machine segment” in the six months to September 30. “The Dimension 43×3 also steadily increased its unit sales,” stated the firm.

In terms of cabinets supplied for revenue-sharing activities, the company said placement of its cabinets, such as the Dimension 49J product, were “expanding”.

Konami Group said that its casino management system, Synkros, was installed at “multiple large-scale casino facilities” in the United States.

Looking ahead, Konami Group said that as its competitors continue to introduce new products, “creating an environment that requires higher product appeal”. Konami said it would enhance its “brand value” by developing “new game titles and system features”.

The company said it would “further expand” its line-up of Dimension cabinets available in the market, while expanding sales of the group’s existing games.

Konami Group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports. Group-wide revenue for the six months to September 30 rose 19.7 percent year-on-year, to JPY184.08 billion.

Profit for Konami Group in the period stood at JPY36.40 billion, up 35.7 percent from the prior-year period.

The group also said on Thursday that its board resolved to pay an interim dividend of JPY66.0 per share. Payment of the latest dividend is due to start on November 21.