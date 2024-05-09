Konami gaming segment annual revenue reaches US$257mln

Konami Group Corp said on Thursday that revenue in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – rose by 3.0 percent year-on-year in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Such revenue was just under JPY39.73 billion (US$256.6 million), compared to JPY38.57 billion in the previous 12 months.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of almost JPY6.21 billion in the 12 months to March 31, up 20.2 percent from a year earlier.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor-management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Group said on Thursday that the North American and Australian gaming markets were “growing steadily” during the reporting period.

The company stated its slot cabinet Dimension series was expanding its market presence, following the launch of its Dimension 43×3 slot cabinet, with the combination of three 43-inch monitors.

Sales of the group’s Dimension 27 and Dimension 49 cabinets “grew steadily” during the period, stated the parent.

In terms of cabinets supplied for revenue-sharing activities, the company said it “continued to expand sales” of the Dimension 49J cabinet, with a 49-inch J-curved monitor, and the Dimension 75C, with a 75-inch curved monitor.

Konami Group also said that its “All Aboard” game series maintained a “industry-leading” position in the 12 months to March 31, while titles such as “Stuffed Coins Toad” and “Dragon’s Law Fortune Bags” were “also achieving high performance” in the North American market.

“In the Australian market, the ‘Bull Rush’ series maintained high performance,” added the company.

Konami Group said that its casino management system, Synkros, went into operation at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a casino resort that opened in Las Vegas, Nevada, in December last year.

Looking ahead, Konami Group said that as its competitors continue to introduce new products, “the market environment is changing to one that requires greater product appeal”.

“Under the circumstance, we will enhance our brand value by developing new game titles and the latest technological features,” the parent stated.

The company said it would “further expand” its line-up of Dimension cabinets available in the market, while expanding sales of the group’s existing games, and developing new titles.

The firm said it expected revenue from its gaming segment to grow to JPY40.0 billion in the 12-month period ended March 31, 2025, and for profit in the segment to jump by 20.7 percent.

Konami Group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports. Group-wide revenue for the year to March 31 this year rose 14.6 percent year-on-year, to nearly JPY360.31 billion.

Profit for Konami Group in the period stood at JPY59.17 billion, up 69.6 percent from the prior-year period.

The group said it would pay a cash dividend of JPY69.0 per share for year end. Combined with an interim JPY62.0 dividend per share, it took the annual dividend payout to JPY131.0 per share, or an aggregate amount of just under JPY17.76 billion for the fiscal year.