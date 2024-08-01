Konami gaming segment quarterly revenue at US$65mln

Konami Group Corp reported revenue of just under JPY9.70 billion (US$64.6 million) in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – for the three months to June 30. The result was down 3.0 percent from a year earlier, according to an announcement published on Thursday.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of almost JPY1.28 billion in the first quarter of its financial year, a 35.2-percent decline from the prior-year period.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor-management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Group said on Thursday that the North American and Australian gaming markets “remained robust”, with “new placement opportunities”.

The company reported “increased sales” of products in its slot cabinet Dimension series during the reporting period.

In terms of cabinets supplied for revenue-sharing activities, the company said it “continued to expand placement” of the Dimension 49J cabinet, with a 49-inch J-curved monitor, and the Dimension 75C, with a 75-inch curved monitor.

In terms of gaming content, the “Unwooly Riches” series was installed in casino floors in the North American market, “and got off to a great start”.

The “Bull Rush” series “maintained high performance, recording top-class performance in New South Wales, the largest casino market in Australia,” added the company.

Konami Group said that its casino management system, Synkros, went into operation at “multiple large-scale casino facilities” in the United States.

“The demand has normalised in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to the corresponding period last year when there was an increase in sales due to the recovery of the Asian market from Covid-19,” said the gaming supplier.

Looking ahead, Konami Group said that as its competitors continue to introduce new products, “creating an environment that requires higher product appeal”. Konami said it would enhance its “brand value” by developing “new game titles and system features”.

The company said it would “further expand” its line-up of Dimension cabinets available in the market, while expanding sales of the group’s existing games, and developing new titles from its “high-performing popular game series”.

Konami Group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports. Group-wide revenue for the three months to June 30 rose 24.0 percent year-on-year, to nearly JPY90.04 billion.

Profit for Konami Group in the period stood at JPY19.16 billion, up 43.3 percent from the prior-year period.