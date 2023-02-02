Konami gaming segment rev up 49pct in 9 months to Dec

Konami Holdings Corp said on Thursday that revenue in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – rose by 49.2 percent year-on-year in the nine months to December 31. Such revenue was just above JPY27.86 billion (US$216.4 million), compared to JPY18.68 billion in the prior-year period.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of JPY3.88 billion in the reporting period, up 53.8 percent from a year earlier.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd, and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Holdings said on Thursday that “the operation” in casino facilities in North America and Australia “returned to… pre-Covid-19 levels” during the reporting period.

“Although other markets in some countries and regions are still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the market as a whole is on the road to recovery,” it stated.

The firm added: “Despite the impact of soaring component costs caused by global supply chain disruptions, profitability has improved due to various cost reduction initiatives.”

Konami Holdings is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports. Group-wide revenue for the period rose 5.5 percent year-on-year, to nearly JPY226.88 billion.

Aggregate profit for the nine months to December 31 increased by 34.9 percent from a year ago, to JPY27.57 billion.

The company said its revenues increased “due to successive launch of titles” in the group’s core segments, and the “depreciation of the Japanese yen”.

Profit performance was negatively impacted by “rising energy costs” and “amortisation of product costs” due to new title releases and promotional efforts, it added.