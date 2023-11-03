Konami gaming, systems profit up 12pct y-o-y fiscal 1H

Japanese leisure conglomerate Konami Group Corp said on Thursday that revenue in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – rose by 11.6 percent year-on-year in the fiscal first half to September 30. Such revenue was just above JPY19.10 billion (US$127.0 million), compared to JPY17.12 billion in the prior-year half.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of JPY3.12 billion in the reporting half, up 55.7 percent from a year earlier.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Gaming said recently that it had partnered with IT services provider Xailient Inc to introduce “SYNK Vision” facial recognition technology to the casino industry, including in the Asia-Pacific region.

Konami Group said in its Thursday announcement: “The North American market and Australian market are growing steadily. In other regions, the markets… are also moving toward recovery, especially led by [the] Asian market.”

The company said its slot cabinet Dimension series was “expanding its presence in the North American and Australian markets”. The group said it “primarily sold” its Dimension 27 and Dimension 49 cabinets in those markets.

The firm added that it had “introduced a variety” of functions to its casino-operations system, Synkros. Such features would “enhance and strengthen” the “appeal” of Synkros, including its “Money Klip” product, which enables cashless transactions.

Konami Group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as in digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports.

Group-wide revenue for all activities in the period rose 3.7 percent year-on-year, to JPY153.85 billion in the six months to September 30.

Net profit for Konami Group in the period stood at just above JPY26.83 billion, up 35.2 percent from the prior-year period.

The group said it would pay a cash dividend of JPY62.0 per share for the fiscal second quarter to September 30, to be paid on November 25.