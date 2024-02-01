Konami gaming, systems rev tops US$201mln in 9M to Dec

Japanese leisure conglomerate Konami Group Corp said on Thursday that revenue in its gaming and systems division – including casino equipment – rose 6.3 percent year-on-year in the fiscal nine months to December 31. Such revenue was just above JPY29.61 billion (US$201.5 million), compared to JPY27.86 billion in the prior-year period.

The gaming segment recorded a profit of JPY4.88 billion in the reporting period, up 25.7 percent from a year earlier.

The gaming and systems division of the Japanese entertainment conglomerate’s business includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

Konami Group said in its Thursday announcement: “The North American and Australian markets are growing steadily. The market is becoming active due to the constant introduction of new products and services by casino machine suppliers.”

The company said its slot cabinet Dimension series was “expanding its presence in the North American and Australian markets”. The group said it “primarily sold” its Dimension 27 and Dimension 49 cabinets in those markets.

The group also launched the Dimension 43×3 slot cabinet, with the combination of three 43-inch monitors, which it said was “well received by the market”.

The firm said its casino-operations system, Synkros was installed at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort in Nevada in the United States, for the property’s opening in December. The company also said it continued to introduce “a number of features” to Synkros, including its “Money Klip” product, which enables cashless transactions.

Konami Group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as in digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports.

Group-wide revenue for all activities in the period rose 11.6 percent year-on-year, to JPY253.10 billion in the nine months to December 31. Net profit for Konami Group in the period stood at just above JPY44.50 billion, up 61.4 percent from the prior-year period.

The company also announced on Thursday the upward revision of its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Konami now expects its full-year revenue to reach JPY343.00 billion, compared to a previous forecast of JPY328.00 billion. The forecast for the fiscal year’s net profit was also lifted to JPY51.00 billion, from JPY41.00 billion.