Konami Gaming, Xailient launch new facial recognition tech

United States-based casino games maker Konami Gaming Inc has partnered with IT services provider Xailient Inc to introduce the “SYNK Vision” facial recognition technology to the casino industry. The system will be used to “replace magnetic player tracking cards with facial recognition technology” at slot machines and gaming tables, stated the company in a Wednesday press release.

Konami Gaming said the collaboration combines the firm’s Synkros casino management system with “Xailient’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) facial recognition edge device capabilities”.

It said SYNK Vision would “redefine the player tracking and enhance the harm minimisation” efforts regarding casino gaming, including in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC).

SYNK Vision offers “cardless login”, with players being able to sit down at a slot machine or at a table game and “automatically be identified and logged into player tracking”.

The system also “enables casinos to track and [provide] bonus [to] players anonymously,” added the gaming supplier.

Tom Soukup, senior vice president and chief systems product officer at Konami Gaming, said in prepared remarks that SYNK Vision was another tool aiming at “enhanced operational efficiency and enhancing the guest experience, while prioritising harm minimisation and responsible gaming”.

Joe Mayer, systems sales and operations manager – APAC at Konami Australia Pty Ltd, was also quoted in the release as saying: “With SYNK Vision, we are redefining the future of gaming in the Asia-Pacific region, strongly emphasising secure identity management to guarantee a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for all.”