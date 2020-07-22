Konami launches cashless slot credit product in Las Vegas

Konami Gaming Inc, a United States-based unit of Japanese gaming and entertainment conglomerate Konami Holdings Corp, says it has introduced into the Nevada market a new, cashless, way for delivering casino-issued slot credit – also known as a ‘slot marker’ - to players.

Cashless technology for casino operations has been in the spotlight recently because of the global health crisis.

The American Gaming Association, a casino industry trade body, said in June that its recent research indicated nearly six out of 10 casino visitors have expressed interest in using digital or contactless payment in their everyday lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the new offer, Konami Gaming is using its Synkros casino management system to provide a “Marker Trax” product (pictured), initially at Ellis Island Casino, Hotel and Brewery, the company said in a Wednesday press release. The venue is one block east of the Las Vegas Strip, in the Nevada casino hub.

According to Konami Gaming, guests using the Marker Trax product at Ellis Island can apply for slot credit, get approved, and begin using such credit in under five minutes, all electronically.

Rather than receiving physical cash for a casino marker, guests that have opted for a personal identification number (PIN) -protected Synkros cashless wagering account, can use their Marker Trax slot credit line to play electronically on any slot machine on the property, according to the release.

Thomas Jingoli, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Konami Gaming, was cited in the release as saying: “Synkros has long supported cashless wagering and now we’re thrilled to work with Ellis Island Casino to take the technology even further through Marker Trax’s increased access to convenient slot credit.”