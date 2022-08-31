Konami names Gerard Crosby as SVP, head of games product

United States-based casino games maker Konami Gaming Inc says it has appointed Gerard Crosby (pictured) as senior vice president and chief games product officer. The move aims to “drive continued games product performance and advancement across global markets,” said the firm in a Tuesday press release.

Mr Crosby also serves in the same position at sister company Konami Australia Pty Ltd. He is also Konami Australia’s general manager of product development, director, and secretary.

The release said Mr Crosby “brings nearly three decades of experience in games R&D [research and development], hardware and software engineering, product strategy, and business operations management.”

Having led games research and development at Konami Australia since 2001, Mr Crosby “has developed a demonstrated track record of success, delivering consistent results across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and South Africa, as well as broader markets through cooperation with Konami Gaming Inc,” said Konami Gaming.

As senior vice president and chief games product officer for both Konami Gaming and Konami Australia, Mr Crosby will be “responsible for leading the company’s global games R&D” done via the United States, Australia and Japan, including the firm’s “conceptualisation, strategy, and execution”.

The statement quoted Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive at Konami Gaming, as saying that over 23 years with the group, Mr Crosby had “demonstrated commitment to product quality and driving exceptional results for casinos across diverse market segments”.

Mr Crosby is also on the board of directors for the Australia-based Gaming Technologies Association, where he chairs the association’s technical committee.