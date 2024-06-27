Konami says lowering public investor entry cost an option

Konami Group Corp said on Thursday it would “consider” the possibility of reducing its stock trading unit “as necessary”, as the investment unit of the company’s share “was valued at JPY500,000 (US$3,114) per unit or more as of March 31, 2024”.

The Japan-based conglomerate said such a decision would take “into account the relevant factors such as share price, stock market trends, and the liquidity of the company’s shares”.

The company acknowledged that the reduction of its stock trading unit could be “one of the effective measures to increase the liquidity of the stock market and to promote the participation of a broad investor base”.

Thursday’s disclosure was made in accordance with the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s securities listing regulations.

In October 2022, the stock exchange stated that the desirable investment unit level for listed companies should be under JPY500,000. That was in order “to create an environment in which individual investors could easily invest,” according to the bourse.

Konami Group’s gaming and systems division includes the supply of casino slot machines and casino floor-management systems.

In the casino gaming segment, Konami Group operates outside Japan via Konami Australia Pty Ltd and U.S.-based Konami Gaming Inc.

The group is also involved in the Japan-focused pachinko games segment, as well as digital entertainment – including video games and mobile games – and sports.

In May, the Japanese entertainment conglomerate reported group-wide revenue of JPY360.31 billion for the year to March 31, up 14.6 percent from the prior year. Profit in the period rose by 69.6 percent year-on-year, to JPY59.17 billion.