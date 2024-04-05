Apr 05, 2024 Newsdesk Sponsored Feature
Lee Kang-in’s confident performance for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the greatest football clubs on the European continent, is earning recognition from fans worldwide. The French giant has numerous partnerships, including with the global bookmaking company 1xBet, which is the club’s official betting partner. But do you know everything about one of the most popular athletes in Korea?
Lee Kang-in made waves
Lee Kang-in’s popularity has soared, eclipsing even Kylian Mbappé. Yet, this isn’t about raw statistics. Lee’s tenure at PSG spans several dozen matches – far from Mbappé ‘s scoring prowess. Nonetheless, his jersey sales thrive, emerging as top sellers in the club’s online store.
How did this phenomenon come about? Fabien Yoon, a prominent French actor and presenter residing in Seoul, offers insight into this interesting trend: “His pre-existing popularity soared to unprecedented heights in 2023, following his PSG debut and triumphant 2022 Asian Games victory with the U-23 team. Post-tournament, his inaugural goals for the national squad catapulted him into national stardom. Today, PSG jerseys bearing his name adorn the wardrobes of countless Korean youths and their parents”.
A rising star from television
Meanwhile, PSG’s sporting director, Luis Campos, emphasises that the club’s EUR22 million investment in Lee Kang-in is based on his on-field talent rather than his media presence. “I worked hard to bring Lee Kang-in to PSG, but for a long time, we could not offer him more than our finances allowed. I like him in terms of football, and he fits Luis Enrique’s game style perfectly well. I didn’t even think about the transfer’s effect on the Paris Saint-Germain brand’s popularity in Asia”.
The diplomatic Portuguese is likely being somewhat deceptive. PSG strategically arranged an exhibition match with Jeonbuk in Korea during the summer tour, and notably, in the Ligue 1 game against Le Havre, the names of PSG players were displayed in Korean on the T-shirts. Both sides profit from cultural integration, making Lee Kang-in's popularity as beneficial as the opportunity 1xBet offers its affiliates.
Under Luis Enrique’s guidance
For over a decade, PSG’s owners have been striving to crack the code for UEFA Champions League success. Despite having star-studded lineups with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé , success has remained elusive. Now, in Paris, a new project is unfolding, centred around Kylian. However, for the greatest victories, the team needs players like Lee Kang-in. A dynamic and technically skilled attacking midfielder, he manoeuvres around opponents with lightning speed, often proving deadly in counter-attacks.
While still honing his skills in Luis Enrique’s football philosophy, Lee Kang-in is already expanding his advantages under the Spanish coach’s tutelage. Demonstrating refined dribbling, he sheds his former self from Mallorca and emerges as a standout playmaker. According to the statistical portal WhoScored, Lee ranks third among all PSG players for key passes.
PSG has secured Lee Kang-in until 2028, showing they trust in his future with the team. Maybe soon, he’ll be PSG’s leader, like Son Heung-min is for Tottenham today.
Record-breaking young Korean player
Lee Kang-in has already carved a remarkable collection of records for young Korean players:
- He holds the distinction of being the youngest representative from South Korea to debut in the UEFA Champions League and professional European football.
- He clinched the prestigious 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup Golden Ball award.
- He holds the record for being the youngest player under 20 to provide at least 2 assists in a single La Liga match in the 21st century.
At the illustrious Parisian superclub, Lee Kang-in stands poised to ascend as a prominent figure and the ambassador of Korean football in Europe for years to come.
