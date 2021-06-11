Kristy Jo named Aristocrat secretary-elect as Bell leaves

 

Jun 11, 2021 Industry Talk, Latest News  

Kristy Jo has been named as company secretary-elect at Australia-based slot machine maker Aristocrat Leisure Ltd.

Until regulatory approval of Ms Jo’s appointment, Tracey Elkerton will take the role of company secretary.

The moves follow the resignation, announced on Thursday, of Richard Bell, as deputy general counsel and company secretary.

Trevor Croker, Aristocrat Leisure’s chief executive and managing director, was indirectly cited in a Thursday filing with the Australian Securities Exchange, as thanking Mr Bell for his six years with Aristocrat Leisure.

Mr Bell’s work had included “playing an instrumental role in many of the merger and acquisition transactions that have transformed our business in recent years,” Mr Croker was cited as saying.

