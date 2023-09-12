Lance Gautreaux new casino head at Newport World Resorts

Lance Gautreaux is the new chief casino officer of Philippine gaming and leisure complex Newport World Resorts. The appointment was effective from Monday (September 11), according to a social media post on the property’s official LinkedIn account.

Mr Gautreaux was described as an industry veteran with “over 25 years” of working experience in the gaming industry.

Mr Gautreaux previously worked in casino properties operated by U.S.-based Las Vegas Sands Corp, including The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, in the United States, and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, the post said.

Casino and leisure complex Newport World Resorts, located in the Philippine capital Manila, is owned and operated by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a subsidiary of local conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc.

Second-quarter overall net revenues at the property declined by around 7.6 percent compared to the previous three months, to about PHP7.3 billion (US$128.5 million), Alliance Global said last month.

Gross gaming revenues (GGR) for the April to June 2023 period decreased by around 2.2 percent compared to the first quarter of the year, to approximately PHP8.7 billion. Measured year-on-year, second-quarter GGR went up by around 6.1 percent.