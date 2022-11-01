Landing Int plans name change to Shin Hwa World Ltd

Hong Kong-listed casino developer Landing International Development Ltd flagged in a Monday filing it planned to focus its business effort on its gaming resort in Jeju, South Korea (pictured). Previously, the firm had been linked with a Philippines resort scheme.

The company plans to change its name to “Shin Hwa World Ltd”, it said in the filing.

“As the group will remain focused on its core business in Jeju Shinhwa World, the board is of the opinion that the proposed new company name of ‘Shin Hwa World Ltd’ will better reflect the current status of the group’s business development and its direction of future development,” the firm stated.

“The proposed change of company name can provide the company with more accurate corporate image and clearer identity,” it added.

It added the planned name change would “not affect any rights of the shareholders”. The proposed name change is to be voted on at a special general meeting of stockholders, to be scheduled at a later date.