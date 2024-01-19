Las Vegas Sands board sees director exits and an arrival

United States-based casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp has announced the resignation of two of its board directors, effective this month.

Las Vegas Sands said that on January 13, David Levi notified the company that he would be resigning from the firm’s board, with the move taking effect as of Monday (January 22). Mr Levi has been a director of Las Vegas Sands since January 2015.

Also leaving the company’s board on Monday is Nora Jordan. She is a senior counsel at international law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, and has been on the Las Vegas Sands board since January 2021.

In a Thursday filing, the casino group said the resignation of the two directors was “not the result of any disagreement with the company” on any matter relating to its “operations, policies or practices”.

The firm stated additionally that its board had elected Alain Li as a new member, with the appointment effective also from Monday.

The company is parent of Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd. A unit of Las Vegas Sands also promotes the Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore.